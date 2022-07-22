IOST Market Cap Hits $263.00 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $263.00 million and $14.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,643.20 or 0.99991734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00184962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.