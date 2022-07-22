IOST Market Cap Hits $263.00 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $263.00 million and $14.56 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,643.20 or 0.99991734 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00184962 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006416 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
IOST Coin Profile
IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOST
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
