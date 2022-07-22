IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.
IQVIA Stock Performance
IQVIA stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day moving average of $225.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
