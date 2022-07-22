IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $246.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim to $246.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.74. 836,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,888. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

