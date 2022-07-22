IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-$10.20 EPS.
IQVIA Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE IQV opened at $225.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a one year low of $194.67 and a one year high of $285.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.59.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
