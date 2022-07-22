iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $121.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $153.63.

