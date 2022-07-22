iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 9,713,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

