iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,713,533 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

