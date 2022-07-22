iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.27. The stock had a trading volume of 149,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,298. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

