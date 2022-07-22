iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $94,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. 974,013 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

