iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Boosted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 1,092,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

