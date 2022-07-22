iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 136,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,381,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,082 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

