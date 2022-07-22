iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Position Increased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GBF opened at $108.36 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.