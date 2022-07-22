iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.