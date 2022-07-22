iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.