iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

