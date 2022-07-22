iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,016. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.