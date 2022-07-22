iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

