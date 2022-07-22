iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lifted by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. 1,680,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.