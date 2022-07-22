iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $39,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,511. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

