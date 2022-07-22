iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,843 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 74,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

