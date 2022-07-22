iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $144.57. 22,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,592. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

