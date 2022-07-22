iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $135.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

