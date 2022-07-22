iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.56.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

