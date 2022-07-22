iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.45. 298,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,396. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

