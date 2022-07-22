iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Peoples Bank OH’s 4th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

