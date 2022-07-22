iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $141.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

