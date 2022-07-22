iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $69.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.