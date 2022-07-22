iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.40 and last traded at C$14.35. 2,283,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,385,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.15.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.48.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.