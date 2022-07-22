iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

