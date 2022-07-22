iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises 5.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $47,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.12. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

