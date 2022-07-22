iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $60.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

