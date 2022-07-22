IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading Up 11%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 157,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 210,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of -0.19.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter.
IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
