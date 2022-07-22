Jabil Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JBL opened at $56.60 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

