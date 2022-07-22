Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.5 %

WAFD stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

