Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.