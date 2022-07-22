Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

