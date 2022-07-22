Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of POR opened at $50.07 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.



