Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

