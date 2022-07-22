Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Titan Machinery worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.5 %

TITN stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $584.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading

