Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Centerspace worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Centerspace by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -470.97%.

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

