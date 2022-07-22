Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $618.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

