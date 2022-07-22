Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

