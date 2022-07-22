Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 658,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $27.36.

