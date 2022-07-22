Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Funko worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,713 shares of company stock worth $5,905,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

