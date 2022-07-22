Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,077 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,787 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $116,826,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,086,000 after buying an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $99,332,000 after buying an additional 264,206 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $51.18 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

