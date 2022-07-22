Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

