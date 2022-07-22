Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamf Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Jamf has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Jamf had a negative net margin of 24.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $108.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.