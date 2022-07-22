Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $48.95 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

