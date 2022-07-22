Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stock Position Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $48.95 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.