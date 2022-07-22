Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 58,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 130,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

