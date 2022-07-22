JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,841 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $63.03. 67,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.