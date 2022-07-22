Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

